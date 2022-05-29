Kurt Angle Recalls Working With John Cena During Cena’s First WWE TV Match

During the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed wrestling John Cena in Cena’s WWE TV debut in 2002. The following are the highlights:

The first time he worked with John Cena:

“He said, ‘Hi Mr. Angle. I’m John Cena. It’s a pleasure to meet you. I’m going to be working with you tonight. It’s going to be an honor to get in the ring with you. He’s very respectful,” Kurt shared about meeting John Cena for the first time.

If he had any discussions with Cena about the match:

“Yeah, but what I tried to do is have John take the Angle test. I tried to blow him up. I tried to get him tired. I put the match together,” he said.

“It was only 11 minutes, and I made sure it was just nonstop action. I wanted John to blow up. I wanted to take this monster looking character, this Greek god, and show everybody how tired I could make him, and he didn’t get tired. He passed the test with flying colors. It was crazy.”