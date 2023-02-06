Kurt Angle Reflects on Breaking a Former WWE Star’s Arm

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including wrestling Hardcore Holly on an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2000 and breaking Holly’s arm with a moonsault.

Angle said, “We were trying to both communicate, so we were both speaking and I was trying to – I thought he should leave the match because he was injured. And he wanted to leave the match because he had a broken arm and he was limited. So, I should have just listened to him but instead, we were both talking. Yeah, Bob wanted to keep going. He’s crazy. Me, if I broke my arm like that, I’d be like, ‘I’m done.’”

Angle recalled meeting the doctor who did the x-rays on Holly’s arm at the hospital.

“He’s like, ‘Come here, look at this.’ I look and it was Bob Holly’s arm, and both bones were broken, completely broken all the way. So I come into the hospital room, and Bob was going, ‘Hey, I don’t think it’s that bad.’ I said, ‘Bob, it’s broken. I’m sorry, man, but you have a compound fracture. This thing, it’s barely hanging on your arm.”

“This was a careless spot that I didn’t practice – I never practiced doing a moonsault. I never figured where the person should be laying when I land on because I never landed on them before.”

