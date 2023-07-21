Kurt Angle Reflects On Loaded Talent Roster In IMPACT Wrestling In 2009

Kurt Angle had a hell of a run as one of the handful of wrestlers who became an IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend.

During the latest episode of his official podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” the WWE Hall of Fame legend and Olympic gold medalist reflected on the loaded talent roster IMPACT Wrestling had in 2009 and his excitement over Taz joining the promotion.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts and memories.

On Taz joining TNA Wrestling in 2009: “Oh, everybody was excited. He was a big name. He was gonna be a commentator, and Taz was really good at it. And knowing that he was coming into the company as I said, he was a huge name, and people were excited about it, Man. He is really good at talking. The guy was a great promo guy when he wrestled, probably the best in ECW. I knew that he would be able to transfer over to the commentary just because of how good he was on the microphone. Yeah.”

On the loaded TNA roster in 2009: “You know what? We were loaded. The ratings were pretty good. I mean, they weren’t incredible, not compared to WWE, but our ratings were up. And because we had such a loaded roster, it was really cool to see all these guys sign with the company that followed me. I would have to say that I followed Sting. He was there first, but I came there, and then everybody else started following suit, and before I knew it, it seemed like a half WWE and half TNA locker room.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.