Kurt Angle Returning To WWE As A TV Character?

It was previously reported that Kurt Angle and others were backstage at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble PLE to film content for the WWE Network/Peacock. Even though Angle didn’t appear in front of fans at the Rumble, it appears that he could be back on television soon. Angle stated the following during his podcast with Conrad Thompson:

“They [WWE] want me to be involved in the show for the next month or so. I’m really excited about it, so we’ll see what’s in store for me.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted that WWE and Angle “have had talks about him returning as an on-screen character.”

Angle’s last WWE match took place at 2019’s Wrestlemania 35 in a losing effort to Baron Corbin.