Kurt Angle Returning to WWE on RAW Next Week

It was revealed on this week’s WWE RAW that Kurt Angle will appear on the show next week that is held in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

WWE has brought back a local legend to the show for the second week in a row. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her return on this week’s program. What Angle will do next week was not announced by WWE.

Angle has been busy with outside projects since leaving WWE, including his popular podcast “The Kurt Angle Show.”