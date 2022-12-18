Kurt Angle Reveals Back-Story Behind Recent WWE TV Appearance, Who Helped Produce The Segment

Kurt Angle’s “son” helped produce a recent WWE television segment starring the Olympic hero.

On a recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed that his WWE on-air son, Jason Jordan, helped produce the recent birthday celebration segment on WWE television.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic.

“Well, my son Jason Jordan, my son on TV, gave me a photo of him when he was seven years old, wrestling. It was on TV. He gave it to me. I wanted to keep it and I actually forgot it at the arena. So my wife was going crazy. Like, ‘You gotta get this thing.’ I’m like, ‘Don’t worry about it, it’s just a photo of Jason.’ She’s like, ‘We have to track this down. She calls WWE and tells them that they need to track it down and go back to the arena. So, some producer from WWE actually did it and they found the photo and they sent it to us. They over-nighted it to us.”

On how Jordan helped produce the segment he was involved in for his birthday celebration: “He did help produce the segment and you know, he came up with some of the ideas. Jason is a really good producer. He’s doing really well there. I am so proud of my son.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.