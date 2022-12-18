Kurt Angle Reveals Back-Story Behind Recent WWE TV Appearance, Who Helped Produce The Segment

Kurt Angle’s “son” helped produce a recent WWE television segment starring the Olympic hero.
On a recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed that his WWE on-air son, Jason Jordan, helped produce the recent birthday celebration segment on WWE television.
Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic.
On how Jordan helped produce the segment he was involved in for his birthday celebration: “He did help produce the segment and you know, he came up with some of the ideas. Jason is a really good producer. He’s doing really well there. I am so proud of my son.”
Check out more from the episode of The Kurt Angle Show where he talks about this via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.