Kurt Angle Reveals Details About Biopic Projects Covering His Olympic And WWE Journeys

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on Talk is Jericho to discuss various topics, including the upcoming movies about him.

Angle said, “I’ve been pretty much dove into this movie I’m having done about my life’s sports story. Yeah, the directors are Ian and Eshom Nelms. They’re really talented directors, the reason why I picked them is because they were wrestlers in high school and college. So they understand my sport. So, we got the ball rolling with that. And now we’re getting investors and we’re going to start picking the cast soon. And this movie’s only about my Olympic story, not my WWE story. There’s going to be actually two movies, Angle 1 and Angle 2. One is for the Olympics, and the other one’s after, [covering] my WWE and TNA career and everything after that. So, it was just too much to put in one movie, so they wanted to split it in two.”

On the potential cast:

“It’ll be a scripted movie. We have in mind Michael Keaton to play John du Pont while Jon Bernthal, my nephew, is gonna play my father, which would be really cool… [Bernthal] married my niece. Right now, it’s actually a Canadian kid [to play Angle himself], believe it or not. Gabe LaBelle, we’ve been pushing that. I don’t know if you know who he is. He did the Saturday Night movie. He did a lot of movies with Jon Bernthal. He’s a really popular upcoming actor. The thing is, he needs to put a little more size on his body, but I don’t think that’ll be a problem for him.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)