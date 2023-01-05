Kurt Angle Reveals He Pitched a WrestleMania 39 Idea to WWE

Last month, Kurt Angle made his most recent appearance on WWE TV when he appeared on SmackDown to celebrate his birthday and reenacted the milk truck segment to end the show in his hometown.

The WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he would take part in WrestleMania 39 during his appearance on The A2theK Wrestling Show. WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event, taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Angle said he is aware that he has been discussed for a possible appearance on the Raw 30th anniversary show, but he is unsure if he will be used at WrestleMania. He did make an effort to make a pitch for the upcoming occasion.

“It’s too far away. I know they’re having a Raw 30th anniversary at the end of January here. They are thinking about bringing some WWE legends back for that. I know I was in the conversation. Not saying I’m going to be there, but it’s possible. Nothing about WrestleMania. I did pitch an idea to them about it, and I can’t really tell you right now, but most likely, they’re not going to use it. But you know, there’s always a chance they could. So right now, no, no, nothing at WrestleMania. Hopefully, it’ll happen, but I’m going to be there anyway. They might as well use me.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



