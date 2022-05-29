Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Meant to Feature in the Marine Movie

During the most recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed John Cena. During the interview, Angle stated that he, not Cena, was meant to be in the film “The Marine.” He also revealed it was initially meant to go to Steve Austin, but he left, then the movie was postponed for a year.

“The Marine was supposed to be my movie. What happened was Stone Cold Steve Austin was told that he was going to do The Marine, the movie, the very first WWE film. Steve left the company so Vince gave the movie to me,” Angle shared.

“I had it and they weren’t sure when they were going to film it. A year went by and then Vince came to me and said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to give that Marine movie to John Cena.’ I was like, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Well, he’s becoming an upcoming star. I think this is the right time for him to do a movie.’ I said, ‘Vince, listen, that’s cool. You know, I’m happy for John. It’s great that he’s going to do this movie, but he really needs to be in the ring working and I’m injured. I need to take time off of wrestling. I would love to take six months off and do a movie. That’d be great.’”

“He said, ‘Well, I already made up my mind.’ I wasn’t mad at John. I was mad at Vince. He just took the movie away from me because this new kid came in and, you know, made a huge impact. I made a huge impact too. So I wasn’t sure why that happened. It actually was the beginning of the end for me for WWE. After that is when things started going downhill. About a year or two later, that’s when I left the company.”