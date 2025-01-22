Kurt Angle Reveals Hilarious Stinkface Rib From Rikishi During WWE Match

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle shared a humorous and unforgettable story about being ribbed by Rikishi early in his WWE career.

Angle recalled a particular match where Rikishi pulled a prank that left a lasting impression:

“I came in humility, I was humble. I got along with everybody, and I was a team player, but Rikishi got me during a match. He had to go to the bathroom before the match, and he didn’t wipe his butt, and he did the Stinkface on me [laughs], and man, you talk about brown-nose, [laughs], yeah, it stunk so bad, too. I went backstage, he was laughing. I wasn’t even mad. Yes [it was a TV match]. The boys can be cruel.”

The story highlights the camaraderie and pranking culture in the wrestling world while also showcasing Angle’s good-natured attitude during his early days in WWE.



(quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)