Kurt Angle Reveals His Disappointments From His Time With TNA

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed some of his regrets, focusing on actions he wished he’d taken differently while working for TNA.

He also discussed his role within the company and his disappointment at not being able to fully utilize the potential of the promotion.

On what he would change about his history with TNA, Angle said, “I wish that I would have been able to help the company more. I wish that I could have made the company bigger. I did everything I could. Some actions that I took didn’t necessarily help the company. It did hurt the company, like my DUIs and stuff like that, but I always wanted to better the company. That’s what my role was in the company. Whether it was wrestling or PR or whatever it was or money, trying to get more money for the company, I’ve always been into making sure that TNA could be the biggest and best company possible.”

