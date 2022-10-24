Kurt Angle Reveals How Much Money He Wanted to Wrestle for AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that he turned down contract offers from AEW.

Angle revealed how much money he wanted during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, which was ten matches for three million dollars.

He said, “Well, to even consider coming back, it’s going to have to be for a substantial amount of money. I do remember, Tony Khan wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like 4 years ago and I said, ‘For 10 matches, I want $3 million.’ That’s 300 grand a match.”

Earlier this month, Angle confirmed that he signed a nostalgia/merchandise contract with WWE.

After losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Angle announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

You can watch Angle’s complete podcast below: