Kurt Angle Reveals Screw Was Found in His Knee Socket, Dealing With Back Issues

On his most recent AdFreeShows.com podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle provided an update on his recovery from double knee replacement surgery:

‘It’s a week later and I’m not doing much better. It’s pretty brutal, especially when you have both knees down at the same time. I never went through anything this difficult. I also have a little bit of a back problem, so I can’t use my legs and I can’t use my back, so I’m pretty much useless. It’s pretty crazy. But when I did the surgery, what they found out is they found a screw in my left knee just hanging out in my knee socket. It’s pretty incredible. It must have been from my surgery 10 years ago, the ACL surgery I had on my left knee. The screw popped loose and was just hanging out in my knee socket. It was crazy.”

“I started rehab the next day. I mean, they’re on you. They stay on you and they want you to work through it. The more you do without injuring yourself, the quicker you will heal. So they’ve had me do a lot of rehab ever since I got out of the hospital. So I go to a rehab facility three days a week near my house, and then the other four days, I do five different sessions of rehab on my own. So it’s a long process, but hopefully it will work out. It should and I’m very positive about this.”

“They’re trying to straighten my legs. That was a lot of the problem with my last knees. From all the injuries and everything, they stayed bent. It was wearing on my knees and that’s how I got arthritis in my knees because I couldn’t flex my quad extension fully. My quad was always on fire when I was walking and that put a lot of pressure on my knees. So that’s the reason why I had to have knee surgery because my legs won’t straighten out entirely. That’s what they’re trying to do now is straighten them out.”

Angle also discussed Slammiversary 2007 on the podcast. He defeated Samoa Joe, A.J. Styles, Christian Cage, and Chris Harris in a King of the Mountain match at Slammiversary in 2007 to win the TNA Championship. When the concept of the King of the Mountain match was initially pitched to Angle, he was asked for his thoughts:

“They came to me and told me about this King of the Mountain match. I said, ‘Well, what are the rules?’ When they explained it to me the first time, I said, ‘Could you repeat that again because that is really complicated.’ I was struggling to understand the rules at the beginning so I had to be told about it three times before I understood it.”

Angle was asked, “Once you did understand it, what did you think about it?”

“I thought it was pretty stupid to be honest with you. If you have a ladder match, usually you climb the ladder and you grab the title that’s hanging from the ceiling. That’s how you win. This is the opposite. You actually grab the title, walk up the ladder, and hang it from the ceiling. I just thought it was ass backward. But you know, after the match, after we had the match at Slammiversary, I didn’t regret it. The match was pretty damn good. We did an excellent job with that match. It was pretty awesome.” Angle said.