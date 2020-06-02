Kurt Angle Reveals That He Turned Down A Role In WWE

Kurt Angle, who was released from WWE on April 15th, did an interview with cbr.com and discussed Matt Riddle:

“I think that Matt Riddle is going to be one of the faces of the [WWE], he has all the ability. His personality is great. At first, it’s a little odd. But once you get to know him, he’s very likable. And that’s what he’s going to get from the fans. They’re going to love this kid. And he proves it in the ring. He’s phenomenal in the ring. There’s no doubt about that. But his whole bro gimmick thing works really well. And he’s going to do extremely well. WWE has offered me a job to manage him. Unfortunately, I turned it down due to a few different reasons, but I would have loved to manage him. It just wasn’t the right time.”

Angle did not rule out him and Riddle being reunited in the future.