Kurt Angle Reveals That He Turned Down WWE Role Due To Low Pay

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kurt Angle talked about WWE offering him different jobs after he was released from his Producer role in 2020:

“I took the job as a producer/agent. I did it for a year, I wasn’t very good at it. So when the pandemic hit I was one of the first ones let go and I don’t blame Vince for that.”

“They did offer me a few jobs, though. They wanted me to be a coach at NXT. After that WWE also wanted me to manage Matt Riddle, which I was very interested in and I thought would be a great role. Unfortunately, the money was pretty bad. I am sorry, but when we talk about money, it better be at least worth it if we were going to do it. This amount was not worth it at all.”

