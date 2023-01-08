Kurt Angle Reveals the One Major WWE Accolade He Always Wanted to Achieve

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During the podcast, Angle discussed his greatest wrestling regret. That was never going to be winning the Royal Rumble match.

Angle said, “You know what, one thing that got away from me,” Angle said. “I would’ve loved to win the Royal Rumble, and go to WrestleMania and main event as most likely the babyface, because that’s who usually wins the Royal Rumble. That would’ve been a lot of fun for me.”

Angle had only four Royal Rumble appearances in his WWE career.

