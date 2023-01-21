Kurt Angle Reveals the Worse Bump He Ever Took in His Wrestling Career

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed the match in which he received the worst bump of his career in a tweet.

On a January 2002 episode of WWE RAW, Kurt Angle faced Kane in a singles match, which resulted in the “worst bump” ever taken by one of them. This was the red brand’s pay-per-view go-home show for the Royal Rumble. Although Angle won the match, he admitted that he took a bad bump while being double chokeslammed with a referee. They later met again that year at WrestleMania X8.

Angle said, “My match against the big red machine… Kane. This is the worst bump I ever took in my career,” Angle shared via Twitter. “Referee Charles Robinson landed right on top of me. I thought I was going to crap myself. Lol. #itstrue #wwemoments”

You can check out his tweet which features a clip from the match below: