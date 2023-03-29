Kurt Angle Reveals What Vince McMahon Said About Not Pushing Taz As A Top Guy

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Angle revealed what Vince McMahon told him about Taz. Taz was booked to beat Angle in Madison Square Garden when he debuted in WWE, but Taz never achieved the same status he had in ECW, where he was pushed as an unstoppable wrestler.

Angle said, “I think the problem was, and this is what Vince told me, he wanted Taz to sell underneath, like he was always fighting for his life because he was smaller, but Taz wanted to be a giant in the ring. He wanted to dominate. Vince was having a problem translating that to Taz. He said, ‘You have to sell. Don’t no-sell’, and that’s what Taz was doing. He was no-selling, and Vince was like, ‘No, I want you to sell all the time. I want these guys to beat the crap out of you and you sneak a win, a victory, and that’s the way I want you to be.’”

Angle continued, “For some reason, Taz didn’t want to do that. He wanted to be a dominating wrestler. I think that’s the reason why things kind of fell apart for Taz. He should have had an incredible future. He was a great wrestler. He cut incredible promos. He had a great look. There was nothing wrong with Taz to be a top guy.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)