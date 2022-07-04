Kurt Angle Reveals Which Former WWE Star He Is Surprised Didn’t Make It

On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his thoughts on former WWE wrestler Daniel Puder.

Following his victory in Tough Enough, the WWE Hall Of Famer believed Puder had a promising future. He worked for the company from 2004 to 2005.

“I thought he had a bright future. I mean, he won Tough Enough. You know, he picked up on it very quickly. I was surprised that his career didn’t last as long as I thought it would, unfortunately for him, but I thought he was a great talent. I think that he did really well in Tough Enough and I thought he had a bright future.”

(H/T to Inside the Ropes for the transcription)