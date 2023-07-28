Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Thinks Is Biggest Name In Wrestling History

Who is the biggest name in the history of professional wrestling?

If you ask a certain Olympic hero, it’s “The Hulkster.”

Kurt Angle spoke about how he believes Hulk Hogan is the biggest name in pro wrestling history during the latest episode of his “Kurt Angle Show” podcast.

“Listen, he’s the biggest name in the history of professional wrestling,” Angle said of Hogan. “You get the opportunity to get in the ring with him. You better be excited, and you better be happy, and you better put on a five-star performance.”

Angle continued, “At this point in his career, Hulk Hogan could still go. I mean, I’m not gonna tell you that he was quick and flashy, right? But he got the job done, and he continued to say, Yeah, he’s not Lucha Libre. He’s not Rey Mysterio doing who Hurricane Ron is off the top rope. He never was. That’s not his style. That’s not who he is. But listen, fans pop for him. He still knows what he’s doing in the ring.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Kurt Angle Show” podcast featuring Kurt Angle via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.