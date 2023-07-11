Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Thought Was Impact Wrestling’s “Best Kept Secret”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on Impact Wrestling during his podcast and said the following about Christopher Daniels:

“He was the best-kept secret in the company. That kid could do anything. He, I’m not gonna lie to you about this, he was just about every bit as good as AJ was. He was a heavyweight wrestler, he was an X-Division wrestler, he could talk on the microphone just as good as anybody else.”

“He had all the skills to be a main event wrestler for the WWE. He really did. And I’m not sure why it never occurred for him, but, you know, Chris was always underutilized no matter where he went.”

You can check out Angle’s comments below: