WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he talked about how former TNA Wrestling Star Tomko was supposed to be in the Main Event Mafia faction with himself, “The Icon” Sting, Kevin Nash, Booker T and Scott Steiner, but Tomko decided to leave the company.

Angle said, “Yes. I don’t know if it was the money or if he was interested in going to Japan. Uh, I wasn’t sure why he decided to leave, but he would be in a good spot if he stayed. So I’m really surprised that he left.”

You can check out Kurt Angle’s full comments in the video below.