Kurt Angle Reveals Why Bret Hart Rejected a WWE WrestleMania Match Against Him

Some fans have dreamed about what a match between Kurt Angle and Bret Hart would have been like.

Hart left WWE after the Montreal Screwjob in 1997, while Angle made his WWE debut at Survivor Series in 1999.

Angle was asked about his WrestleMania dream matches while appearing on The A2theK Wrestling Show. He mentioned Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson as wrestlers he would like to face today.

He always wished he could have wrestled Hart and attempted to do so at WrestleMania 21 in 2005 or WrestleMania 22 in 2006. Instead, at WrestleMania 21, he wrestled Shawn Michaels in a classic match, and the following year, he worked a triple threat match with Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton.

Angle said, “Bret Hart was always my dream match from when I started in WWE. I always thought I’d have a match with him, but right when I came in, he left. He went to WCW, and unfortunately, he got knocked out and had the concussion, and then he had a stroke. Unfortunately, I tried to get Bret to wrestle at WrestleMania, I believe, 21 or 22. I told him, ‘Listen, I’ll do all the bumping, all the selling, I’d let you beat my butt.’

“But I understood why he said no because where I am in my life now, I know I can’t have the Kurt Angle match that fans expect and Bret was trying to tell me at that particular time, ‘I’m not the Bret Hart I used to be and I’m not gonna go out there and embarrass myself.’ Not that he would embarrass himself, but he wants to be at a level that nobody else is and that’s that’s where Bret Hart always was. And if he can’t do that, he’s not gonna do it at all.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



