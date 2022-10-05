Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Disliked the Finish to His First WWE IC Title Victory

During the latest edition of his podcast, “Kurt Angle Show,” Kurt Angle discussed his thoughts regarding the time he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

At No Way Out 2000, the Olympic Gold Medalist won the title by defeating Chris Jericho in the first match of the evening. The manner in which the match came to an end did not sit well with him.

“I loved the match with Chris, I just didn’t like the finish,” Angle said. “I thought that the referee being outside the ring with Chyna for way too long, just felt like, a little too drawn out. It just wasn’t, it wasn’t a clever finish, it could’ve been better.” At WrestleMania 2000, Angle took on Jericho and Chris Benoit in a two-fall match for both the European and Intercontinental Championships, which was won first by Jericho and then Benoit. Angle revealed if he knew they were going to start building to a triple threat at WrestleMania 2000 when he won the Intercontinental Championship.

“No I didn’t know that,” Angle continued. “I actually thought I was only going to defend one title at WrestleMania. They came up with the idea to have a triple threat and, you know, add Benoit to the mix and both of those guys would beat me for the title at WrestleMania and one of them would hold one and the other one would hold the other.” Angle discussed being excited to work with Benoit following his coming over from WCW. “I followed Chris, him and Eddie [Guerrero] majorly in WCW,” Angle said. “I loved both of their work and I knew that I could have incredible matches with them. I was very much looking forward to wrestling Chris.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)