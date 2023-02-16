Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Never Joined ROH

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including never signing with ROH, which came down to him feeling obliged with his TNA deal.

“No, I’m surprised. But I wasn’t really interested in doing anything outside of TNA. I did what I had to do because the company wanted me to. If they would have asked me to go to Ring of Honor — which I think Ring of Honor, at that particular time, was a competitor, so they didn’t want me to go over there and compete against myself. So I think that’s the reason why I never did anything with Ring of Honor. But don’t get me wrong. I would’ve loved to.”

For those who missed it, click here for Angle’s comments about meeting Cody Rhodes for the first time and working indie dates for free while with TNA Wrestling.

You can listen to a clip from the podcast below:



