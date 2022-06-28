Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Turned Down Contract Offers From AEW

Kurt Angle revealed that he declined numerous contract offers from AEW back in August 2021.

Angle went into into detail regarding the circumstance when speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston.

“They actually wanted me to wrestle, in particular. Tony Khan gave me a call, wanted me to wrestle, they offered me a pretty good deal, but I just can’t do it anymore. I wish I could, but it’s just not possible. They did offer me two different times. They did want me to do on-camera personality as well, a non-wrestling role, I actually turned that down as well. I wanted to start up my supplement company and put more time into that and didn’t want to leave the company at this particular time, so I decided not to do it.”

“They wanted me to have big special matches. They gave me a contract for ten matches, they didn’t say how long it would be. It might not have been for a year, it might have been for three years and I would have wrestled three matches a year. I decided not to do it because of my supplement company, and the fact that, I’m not the same that I used to be. If I’m gonna go in there and wrestle, I want to be the old Kurt Angle and I know I can’t be that anymore.”

You can check out the interview below:



(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)