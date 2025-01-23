Kurt Angle Reveals Why He’s Not Joining Cena’s Farewell Tour

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics, including why he won’t be wrestling on John Cena’s retirement tour.

Angle said, “No, I can’t wrestle anymore. Actually, you know what I did? I did wrestle about two months ago. I did a commercial for CBS, and it was for the NFL pre-game for the Ravens and Steelers. So me and a gentleman named Kyle Brandt, he’s a sportscaster for CBS. He pretended he was the Ravens and I pretended I was the Steelers. We had a pro wrestling match and I was bumping.”

On Perc Angle:

“I know that fans, it’s almost like they want me to feel good about it, the fans are having fun with it because I was the best wrestler in the business. So they want to say that Kurt Angle was Perc Angle, that’s why he was doing it, because he was all perked up. The thing is, I didn’t use painkillers while I was wrestling. I did them in the morning, and then at night I would wrestle, and then I did painkillers after I got done wrestling. So I never wrestled high.”

On the photo with Eddie Guerrero that recently resurfaced:

“Okay, Eddie and I had a little scuffle one night. What happened was I was in a faction called The Honor Society. It was with Luther Reigns and Mark Jindrak, and we were supposed to get heat on the Guerreros. It was the end of the show, we went out in the ring and Luther and Mark Jindrak beat up Eddie and I was beating up Chavo. We got backstage at the Gorilla, where you enter the arena. When we went backstage Eddie started yelling at me. He said ‘You were stiffing me. You were hitting me hard for real.’ I’m like, ‘Eddie, I didn’t touch you.’ And he’s like, ‘Yes, you did’ and he pushes me. I said, ‘Eddie, don’t do that again.’ He pushed me again, I shoved him, and he tried to double-leg me. I got him in the front face lock and I choked him out. That was that day. The thing was, when we went to talk, I went over to him and said, ‘Hey, I want to apologize.’ He goes, ‘I’m not ready to apologize.’ And I said, ‘Oh really?’ And we start going at it again. So Eddie and I were like brothers. We loved each other and we hated each other hard. But that was right after that occurred. That’s when Eddie calmed down and said ‘Listen, I know, let’s just let bygones be bygones. I love you Kurt, you know I do.’ And so that photo right there is right after that incident.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.