Kurt Angle Reveals Why The Boneyard Match Is His Favorite Cinematic WWE Match, More

During a recent Q&A session on his Facebook page, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, and more. You can check out some highlights from the Q&A below:

His favorite cinematic style WWE match being the Boneyard Match: “Firefly Funhouse and Randy vs. Edge, but the Taker vs. AJ match was my favorite because Taker deserved a match like that near the end of his career. I suggested he face AJ at ‘Mania last year. I guess he thought it was a great idea.”

Angle on why the PG era is good for wrestling: “I think the PG Era is good for wrestling. I understand that we had more creative control over our characters before PG, but the fact that the PG Era came around has helped the wrestlers stay healthier. Drug tests, physicals, doctors, trainers, have become important to taking care of the health of superstars. The Attitude Era was special, but the wrestlers did not have the benefits of what these superstars have today. PG Era needed to happen. Plus, the fact that WWE is marketing to families instead of young adults.”

Angle on playing the villain: “I guess I did my job…LOL. I liked being the villain, it was fun. I got to be very funny and make an ass out of myself. I secured many great moments both as a heel and as a babyface.”