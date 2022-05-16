Kurt Angle Reveals Why There Were So Many Referee Bumps in TNA, Praises Sting

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle discussed a wide range of topics. Angle spoke out highly of Sting and said he was “awesome” to work within TNA Wrestling.

“Sting was awesome. He was one of the nicest guys in the world,” Angle said. “He was very professional, not political by any means, and never put down any wrestler. He was a really good guy and a great wrestler. I enjoyed working with him all the time.”

Angle also revealed why there were so many referee bumps in TNA:

“The problem was the wrestlers would structure the matches and they would present the matches to the agents. The agents wouldn’t hear everything in the match. They would just hear, ‘I’m going to shine, there’s the heat, there’s the comeback, and this is the finish.’”

“They wouldn’t tell the agents they had ref bumps, so there were a lot of ref bumps, more than what should have been done on each show. There should be one per show, but in TNA there would be two or three, maybe even sometimes four, which is ridiculous.”

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)