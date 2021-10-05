Kurt Angle Reveals Why Vince McMahon Preferred Him As a Heel Character

Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed why Vince McMahon often booked him as a heel character throughout his career with the company.

“Vince didn’t like me as a babyface. Every time I ever turned babyface, it was only for a couple months. I think what it comes down to is I was one of the best wrestlers on the roster. I was one of the best wrestlers in the world. Vince just didn’t like me as a babyface because I was more effective as a heel. I started out as a heel. I would preach the three ‘I’s, but I wouldn’t actually back it up. I would do the opposite. I would do the lie, cheat, and steal like Eddie Guerrero, but I would say I had intensity, integrity, and intelligence. Vince liked that about me. I think I was a better wrestler as a heel because I could control the tempo of the match and I could start making other wrestlers. The wrestlers that made me like Undertaker, Austin, Stone Cold, Triple H, I became one of those ring leaders. It’s easier to work as a heel when you’re a ring leader than it is as a babyface. My job was to make other wrestlers and make them bigger than they were already. I did the best job I could, and that entails being the heel.”