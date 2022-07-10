Kurt Angle Reveals Why Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Stop Doing Certain Segments

Kurt Angle joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to talk about a variety of topics. Angle gave the following reason why Vince McMahon stopped him from doing comedy segments on WWE television:

“I loved the comedy. I would have kept doing it if Vince McMahon didn’t stop me. Vince wanted the fans to take me more seriously so I had to cut out my comedy, and that’s when I became ‘The Wrestling Machine’. But, I loved doing the comedy, it was a lot of fun. I couldn’t wait to come to work every week and do what I was doing. It was a blast, especially doing the skits with Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

