Kurt Angle Says Aleister Black vs. Drew McIntyre Could Headline WWE WrestleMania 37

During a new Q&A session on his Facebook account, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on Aleister Black vs. Drew McIntyre possibly headline WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton, and more. You can check out some highlights from the Q&A below:

On a match that hasn’t happened yet that could be a dream match: “Aleister Black vs Drew Mcintyre. Could be next year Wrestlemania main event. Both are exceptional talents.”

On fans not embracing Seth Rollins: “Seth? I thought fans DID accept him as the main attraction. What planet are you on?? Lol.”

On pick for the best entertainer and performer in wrestling today: “Today? I like Randy Orton. His in-ring work and facials are amazing. Randy is very talented, very calculating, and has impeccable timing.”

On not being bored in retirement: “I have a wife and 6 kids. Since we’ve been under quarantine, I’ve been helping homeschool the kids. I also have a supplement company, Physically Fit, and a couple of tv shows coming…not to mention my documentary coming soon. So, I’m not really retired, I never will be. I will work until the day I die. It’s in my DNA.”