Kurt Angle Says Christian Cage Is Underrated, Explains Why He Doesn’t Get Proper Credit

Christian Cage is underrated.

Kurt Angle thinks so. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of his official podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, about Christian Cage being underrated and not getting the proper credit he deserves due to his iconic affiliation with Edge in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Christian Cage being underrated and not getting the proper credit because of his affiliation with Edge: “(Christian Cage) is the most underrated wrestler of all time. He never gets the credit that he deserves. He’s a superstar, don’t get me wrong. But he’s always been in the shadow of Edge and he’s actually just as good as Edge, and he’s actually better than all of us at putting matches together.”

On how Cage comes up with incredible ideas: “He comes up with incredible spots and incredible ideas. The kid is so creative and he goes out on the mat and backs it up. He’s just an incredible wrestler.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.