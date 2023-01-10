Kurt Angle Says He Still Loves Milk, Injury Forced Him To Change Kind He Drinks

Kurt Angle does indeed “Got Milk?”

All the time.

He loves it.

During a recent A2theK Wrestling Show interview, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about how milk is his favorite drink, but noted he recently had to switch the kind of milk he drinks due to his bad knees.

“Well, with my new knee replacements, I have to keep my weight down,” Angle started. “So it’s now skim.”

Angle continued, “It was whole milk, went to 2%, and now, it’s skim. I love milk. I drink it every day, and it’s my favorite drink.”

Check out the complete Kurt Angle interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.