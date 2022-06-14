Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Dropped A Wrestler for Etiquette Reasons

On this week’s episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey discussed proper backstage etiquette.

Angle stressed the importance of never saying “you’re welcome” in response to “thank you.”

“You say ‘thank you,’ and someone says ‘you’re welcome,’ that’s the usual way you do it. But in pro wrestling, you say ‘thank you’ and the other person is supposed to say ‘thank you’ back. So its like ‘thank you,’ ‘no, thank you.’”

“I was told one time a wrestler told Vince- Vince said ‘hey thank you for the match tonight,’ and the wrestler said ‘you’re welcome.’ Vince actually took him off the roster -for about a month- basically suspended him for a month because he didn’t say ‘thank you.’ He said ‘you’re welcome.’”

