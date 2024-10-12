Kurt Angle Says Wrestlers Were Openly Giving Each Other Drugs When He First Arrived In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke with WFAN on a number of topics, including how wrestlers were openly giving each other drugs when he arrived in the company.

Angle said, “When I got there, they had a drug program and nobody talked about it, everybody kept it hush … It wasn’t like announced in the locker room, it was more of like a ‘hidden pleasure’ if you want to call it that.”

On how things having changed since then:

“The way the WWE takes care of the guys today is incredible, and they just make sure these guys don’t falter, and they don’t.”

You can check out Angel’s comments in the video below.