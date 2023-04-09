Kurt Angle Says WWE Needs New Top Superstars, Missed Opportunity At WrestleMania

If Roman Reigns had passed the torch to Cody Rhodes on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” there would be a new permanent top star in WWE.

That’s what Kurt Angle believes.

The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, about how Cody would have been a made man had he defeated Reigns at WrestleMania, as well as how he feels WWE needs new stars.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On giving Roman Reigns props for always appearing on television as the company’s top champion: “I’m not going to beat up on Roman Reigns because he is the man he deserves to be. We’re in a time now where if you’re a champion for three years, that’s a little long. It’s just too long. Because we’re not in territories anymore. When you were in territories, you weren’t on TV every week. So fans had to come to see you at the arenas, and you’d only be in that city one day a week. So they only saw wrestling one day a week back then when they were champion for six, eight years. Now Roman Reigns has gone on; it looks like he’s gonna have to hold the title for another few years.”

On how the opportunity for the American Nightmare to be crowned was at Mania, adding that it would have catapulted him from superstar to megastar: “The thing is, he’s on TV every week, sometimes twice a week, and then you know, a pay-per-view every month. It’s just a lot. I don’t believe the ratings are gonna go down, but I do believe some people are going to lose interest because they’re not making other wrestlers. You know, Roman has an opportunity to make a wrestler, he could have made Cody into a megastar, which Cody is already a star, but he would have been a mega-star if he won at WrestleMania. That’s just my opinion.”

Check out the complete episode of The Kurt Angle show at YouTube.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.