Kurt Angle Scheduled to Have a Back Procedure for Nerve/Back Pain

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics and announced that he will be getting back procedure on March 21st:

“They’re not going to do any fusion or anything like that, thank God,” Angle said. “They’re going to clean it out. They’re going to clean all the arthritis out because I have a nerve going down my leg and it’s bothering me. There’s pain in my lower back.”

Kurt continued, “So, they’re going to clean all that stuff out, take the bone chips out, the calcium and stuff like that. He said I should be good to go after that. He said it might not relieve all the lower back pain, but you’re not going to feel the pain running down your leg.”

Everyone here at PWMania.com sends our best wishes to Angle.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)