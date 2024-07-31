Kurt Angle Set To Referee Celebrity Boxing Match

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is returning to the ring, but not as an active professional wrestler. Instead, he’ll put on a referee shirt again for a fight in December.

According to an announcement made today on his Instagram account, the WWE Hall of Famer will be the third man in the ring when Joe Giudice and Antonio Sabato Jr. face off on December 7th.

Giudice rose to prominence on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” while Sabato Jr. worked as a Calvin Klein model in the 1990s before landing the role of Jagger Cates on “General Hospital” that same decade. This is the latest fight in the world of celebrities getting into the ring and charging fans to watch them punch each other in the face.

“Hey, this is Kurt Angle, I just signed on with Official Celebrity Boxing to referee in The Battle of the Italian TV Stars, Antonio Sabato Jr. and Joe Giudice in the Bahamas December 7,” Angle said before directing fans to where they can purchase tickets.

You can check out his post below: