Kurt Angle Shares Reunion Photo With Jim Ross And Jerry Lawler

WWE Hall of Famers Jerry “The King” Lawler and Jim Ross were once the iconic voices of the Attitude Era, narrating some of WWE’s most unforgettable moments. Together, they formed one of the most legendary announce teams in wrestling history, shaping the sound of an entire generation of fans.

Though their careers have since taken different paths—Ross now with AEW and Lawler enjoying retirement—the two have remained close friends off-camera.

In 2023, Lawler suffered a major health scare when he was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a stroke in Fort Myers, Florida. Thankfully, he has since recovered and continues to make appearances at fan conventions and events.

This past weekend, fellow Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter to share a heartfelt moment with both Lawler and Ross at GalaxyCon in Richmond, Virginia. The reunion delighted fans who grew up watching all three legends during WWE’s peak years.

“So great to see these two legends today,” Angle wrote alongside the photo.

The picture serves as a reminder of wrestling’s enduring brotherhood and the lasting legacy of some of its most beloved personalities.

Check out the photo below: