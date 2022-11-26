Kurt Angle Sounds Off On WWE Adding WarGames To Survivor Series 2022

WWE Survivor Series is one of the “big four” pay-per-views.

WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

That’s the full list, and if you ask Kurt Angle, tonight’s Survivor Series premium live event is the “most unimportant” of the WWE “big four” pay-per-views.

During the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall Of Fame legend spoke about Survivor Series being the most unimportant big four WWE PPV, as well as his thoughts on WarGames being added to the annual event.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Survivor Series typically being the most unimportant of the big-four pay-per-views: “I mean, you know, Survivor Series was always the four-on-four. I do get it, you do want to change it up. I mean, I think that Survivor Series is probably the most unimportant top four pay-per-view of the year and I think because the four-on-four, it’s not that appealing.”

On WWE adding the WarGames match to Survivor Series being a great touch: “You know, there’s no World Championship going on in that match. It was just four vs. four, and the WarGames match was from WCW. I thought that was a great idea. It’s a great gimmick match. People love it, you want to do what people love.”

Check out the complete episode of the Kurt Angle Show podcast below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.