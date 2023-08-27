Kurt Angle Speaks Out About His Relationship With Dixie Carter

Kurt Angle discussed TNA Hard Justice 2009 on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, which featured Sting and Matt Morgan challenging Kurt for the TNA Title in the main event.

During this time, Dixie Carter was a lightning rod for fan criticism, and Angle was asked if he thought Dixie Carter enjoyed being mentioned on TV or being put into storylines because it made her happy:

Angle said, “No. I don’t think so,” Angle said. “I’m not going to lie. Dixie loved having some press, but she wasn’t over the top about it. She’s not the kind of person that’s like, ‘Hey, put me on TV just so I can be on it or say my name on TV.’ She didn’t want to be a part of an important storyline or something or something she can be useful for. Dixie is a class act. She never tried to get on there just to be famous. No.”

“I had a really strong relationship with Dixie, about as strong as it gets between an employee and their boss, definitely, so I won’t talk any sh*t on her. If you’re asking me, you’re talking to the wrong person.”

