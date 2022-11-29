Kurt Angle Speaks Out on How He Disliked the 2017 Survivor Series Main Event Ending

During the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the 2017 WWE Survivor Series.

Team “RAW” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) defeated Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode) in the main event.

When Triple H hit Angle with a Pedigree, he effectively eliminated his own partner and won the match by himself. Strowman was enraged when Triple H turned on Angle, but the “Monster Among Men” hit Triple H with a Powerslam only after the bell rang. Stephanie McMahon appeared at ringside to resuscitate him and lead him backstage.

“I didn’t agree with that, especially making Braun look like a complete a**hole,” Angle said. “I’m not sure what they were trying to accomplish at that point. I know that Triple H wanted to get the win. I understand that. But the way they did that just made it look like nobody else mattered but Triple H. And that’s not what you want to do with talent that you’re building.” Angle thought that Survivor Series could have enjoyed a better ending with Strowman not being allowed to “hang there high and dry.” But he also remembered that no one backstage at the time considered it to be out of the ordinary. “It wasn’t great. It wasn’t awesome. It was just a good match,” he said. “Nobody’s going to remember this years from now. It was just a decent match. Nobody was excited — nobody was high fiving each other. It was just, you know, handshake, good match.”

