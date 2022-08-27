Kurt Angle Talks About Getting His Knees Replaced, Hints At Possible Return

Kurt Angle could be gearing up for another comeback.

The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast about the possibility of a return, as well as his recent knee-replacement.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics wtih his thoughts.

On getting his knees replaced: “I’m not gonna lie to you. [The thought of a return] comes across my mind here and there every once in a while but I just had knee replacements. I’m in no position to think about wrestling right now. It’s been two and a half months since I had my knees replaced. Both at the same time. It’s a little rough doing both of them at the same time. But you know what I’m not gonna count out anything.”

On hinting at a potential return: “I’ve told so many reporters and people from the news that I was done but there is a chance that I might end up coming back. I don’t know when, but it’ll probably be for one last match. I guess I’m putting it out there tonight. I didn’t wanna do that until my knees got better but I’m not gonna lie to you. I think about it all the time. I possibly could [return], yes.”

