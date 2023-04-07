Kurt Angle Talks About Turning Down Past Offer From Bellator MMA

Kurt Angle’s past negotiations with the UFC have been well documented.

But did you know he also spoke about possibly entering the combat sports world as a fighter in Bellator MMA?

On his official podcast, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend and former Olympic gold medalist spoke about his past negotiations with Bellator MMA in 2015 and explained why he turned down the offer.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On why he eventually turned down the opportunity that was presented to him in 2015: “I was feeling it out. I didn’t know if I wanted to fight or not. I mean, I was 46 at the time. I know Randy Couture fought when he was 51. I just knew that I wasn’t at my best. With all the injuries and the strength of my arms because of my neck, I couldn’t even do eight push-ups at this particular time.”

On how he would not have physically been able to compete even if he wanted to: “I was not. I was not ready for any kind of MMA fights. So I knew I smartened up and said it’s never gonna happen. I just need to move on. So I did do the appearances for Bellator, but I didn’t decide to fight.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.