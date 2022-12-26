Kurt Angle Talks About Whether Or Not He Would Ever Consider Signing With AEW

Would Kurt Angle ever consider working for All Elite Wrestling?

The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend touched on this topic during the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show.”

Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he gives his thoughts.

“Honestly, you know, I talked to Tony a couple of times. I dabbled and, you know, threw some numbers at him that were astronomical, just to see if he would bite. But Tony’s a good guy. He was a big fan of mine. I was the one he told me that he wanted in his company because he thought I was one of his favorite wrestlers. I guess he was a huge wrestling fan growing up. I was considering it, but now I have such a solid relationship with the WWE. I have a nostalgia contract with them. I do a lot of programming on TV with WWE. So I don’t think it’s going to happen, unfortunately, but I’m happy where I am. I look back and I know I left the WWE in 2006 and came back in 2017. I don’t regret that because I had a great career in TNA, but a small part of me says I wish I would have stayed. I can’t imagine what my career would have been like if I would have continued on for another 11 years in the WWE. So you know, I’m just happy to be where I am right now.”

Check out the complete episode of The Kurt Angle Show by visiting AdFreEshows.com. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.