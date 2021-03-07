Kurt Angle Teasing An Appearance With AEW?

Whether intentional or not, Kurt Angle has fueled internet speculation about him being the “major star” that will be signing with AEW at the Revolution PPV with a teaser video that was published to Twitter. In the video, Angle is seen putting on wrestling gear with a “to be continued” message at the end.

As previously noted, the “major star” joining AEW was described as someone who is “Hall of Fame worthy” by Paul Wight during this week’s Dynamite which would seemingly rule out Angle since he is in the WWE Hall of Fame.