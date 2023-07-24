Kurt Angle Thinks WWE Took Advantage Of Kane During His Career

What did Kurt Angle think of Kane during their respective runs in WWE?

Did the WWE Hall of Fame legend and Olympic gold medalist ever hang out with “The Big Red Machine” behind-the-scenes?

“No. You know what? I didn’t hang out with Glen that often,” Angle said during the latest installment of his “Kurt Angle Show” podcast. “He was a really nice guy. Nobody could [say a bad thing about him]. He was like the perfect employee; you know, he never got in trouble.”

Angle would go on to elaborate on Kane being the perfect employee, sharing his opinion that he was taken advantage of a bit by WWE during his tenure with the company.

“He did everything he was told to do,” he said. “He showed up. He worked his ass off. I think he was a little too nice because the company kind of took advantage of him. He did a lot more, had a lot more losses than wins, and was a dominant character. So, you know, but he was one of those guys that was in the main event that really made other wrestlers because when you’re going up through the ranks, you had to go through Kane. And when you beat Kane, that’s a big plus on, you know, on your shoulder. You can continue knowing that you’re a bigger star after you defeat Kane. So he was one of the obstacles you had to go through to get to the main event.”

