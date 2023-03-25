Kurt Angle Weighs In On If The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak Should Have Been Broken

Should The Undertaker’s WrestleMania undefeated streak have ever been broken?

Since Brock Lesnar did just that at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, fans and industry insiders have debated the decision, with many believing it was the wrong one.

WWE’s first Olympic gold medalist revealed on “The Kurt Angle Show” that he believes “The Streak” should never have been broken.

He stated, “Undertaker should have retired undefeated [at WrestleMania.] That streak should have been set in stone forever. He should be the only undefeated wrestler from WrestleMania because he went that many years, he went what, 28, 29, 30 years.”

Angle added that if the Phenom’s streak had to be broken, then Lesnar was the right call. He said, “If you’re going to have somebody beat him it should be someone as legitimate as Brock Lesnar.”

