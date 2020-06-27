Kurt Angle’s Brother Sentenced For Steroid Distribution Ring

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kurt Angle’s brother, Eric Angle, plead guilty for his role in an underground group that manufactured and sold steroids on the dark web. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, US District James Gwin sentenced Angle to two years probation and a fine of $5,000. Angle’s partners, Ronald Roginsky and John Ambrose, received three years of probation and fines of $25,000 and $10,000.

Eric Angle was charged and convicted for buying more than 700 grams of steroids in liquid form. He then went and distributed them. Angle was also said to have been a customer of Roginsky and Ambrose. All three men used the steroids to help train local bodybuilders. The steroids came in from China.